Vercel and Sitecore partner

Vercel, a cloud platform for frontend developers, together with Sitecore, a global provider of end-to-end digital experience solutions, announced a strategic partnership in response to the needs of brands for a more composable architecture. Marrying Vercel’s mission to power the frontend experience of businesses around the world, and Sitecore’s experience in helping brands potential to connect with their consumers globally, is meant to create new opportunities to scale on the Web.

Vercel and Sitecore have a history of collaborating on multiple engagements globally for clients across industries including Focus Brands and Avid Technology, with Platinum Sitecore implementation partners like Merkle and XCentium. Together, the companies help clients build composable digital experiences using Vercel’s Edge Middleware, Sitecore’s XM, and deep integrations built to allow for a headless solution by leveraging Vercel’s frontend as a Service (FaaS) experience expertise.

https://vercel.com ■ https://www.sitecore.com