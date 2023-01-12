Bloomreach adds catalog management feature

Bloomreach announced a new feature from Bloomreach Discovery that gives merchandisers greater control over their product catalogs. With Catalog Management, merchandising teams can use business user-friendly tools to configure and manage all product catalogs within their account. Bloomreach Discovery customers now provides all users with the ability to see data import activity and make configuration changes in real time. They are also able to select which data attributes they want to show up in the product feed, ensuring product data is relevant for their business and for customer queries.

The data implementation process for product discovery tools can take time, and often becomes more complicated with larger product catalogs. This can lead to delays in generating value from the tool, as merchandisers have to wait for the implementation process to be completed before they can make changes or customizations to the data. Catalog Management solves for this issue directly by enabling search and merchandising teams to manage the data integration process on their own. It offers users the ability to view, manage, diagnose, and explore data across all the catalogs in their account, allowing them to optimize their merchandising, make necessary changes or customizations in real-time.

