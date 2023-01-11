NewSpark.io updates digital asset management platform

NewSpark.io announced a new release of Media Manager, a digital asset management platform. This latest build offers more features and improvements to help businesses of all sizes organize, store, and access their digital assets such as images, documents, and videos. The streamlined platform has been redesigned from the ground up with a focus on intuitiveness, allowing users to save a significant amount of time on core tasks around asset management and publishing operations. One of the enhancements in Media Manager is NewSpark’s AI tagging tool, a technology that uses computer vision to analyze and automatically tag assets with relevant keywords and phrases. This makes it possible for users to recall and re-use specific pieces of media assets for new projects through a search function. In addition to its search functionality, the platform also offers a range of tools for ingestion and publishing of assets. Users can create custom project folders, add tags and metadata, and collaborate with team members securely inside or outside of their organization. The platform is now available for a 30 day free trial.

https://www.newspark.io/