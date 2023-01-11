This week we feature articles by Raluca Budiu and Tony Seale.
Opinion / Analysis
The state of mobile user experience
Raluca Budiu haș a useful update on mobile UX. It has improved overall – so much so that you may have missed some of the details (as I did!). Badiu’s report is helpful for designers and developers, but also for users who can improve their own experience by learning what has changed. (8 min).
Building your connected data catalog
In November we recommended an article by Tony Seale on how you can more effectively manage data by inverting the data growth and integration problems within your organization based on a model inspired by schema.org. This post follows-up with a look at how using a shared definition of a data catalog contributes to the same goal. While this is technically doable, as Seale points out it can be difficult organizationally. But it is still important to understand and consider the possibilities for strategic planning. (11 min).
More Reading
- A Taxonomy definition is a tricky thing. via The Accidental Taxonomist
- Sound familiar?… I am a Silicon Valley CEO and I need a solution to the Trolley Problem by EOD via Slackjaw
- Useful for developers… Multiple performant operations with the new Adobe Document Services REST APIs via Adobe Tech Blog
Content technology news
Progress to acquire MarkLogic
Adds multi-model NoSQL database, semantic metadata management, and AI capabilities to its portfolio of products.
Confluent to acquire Immerok
Confluent plans to accelerate the launch of a Flink offering that is compatible with its managed Kafka service, Confluent Cloud.
CI&T and Crownpeak partner
The retail digital experience platform uses a composable commerce architecture with reusable components to support specialty retail.
