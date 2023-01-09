CI&T and Crownpeak partner

CI&T, focused on driving digital transformation for global brands, and Crownpeak, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced a partnership to build retail experience management accelerators combining the companies’ expertise in the industry and technology.

The Retail Experience Platform is a digital experience platform using composable commerce architecture with reusable components to support specialty retail sales. As a result, retail and e-commerce companies can bring their brand’s unique customer experiences to life – launching and continuously optimizing those experiences to maximize conversions, revenue, and customer engagement. Leveraging a composable architecture to build a personalized “best-of-stack” platform, companies do not have to compromise on future, scalable performance or uncontrolled costs.

Crownpeak helps bring enterprise marketers and IT professionals together with its hybrid, headless, and composable DXP architecture to deliver content-driven commerce – fast, secure, accessible, and transactional omnichannel digital experiences. Crownpeak also finalized its acquisition of Attraqt in December 2022. Attraqt is a provider of SaaS solutions that powers product discovery experiences and online conversion for top brands and retailers globally.

https://www.crownpeak.com ■ https://ciandt.com/