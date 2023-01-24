WordSphere acquires DrupalWare

WordSphere LLC, a tech company based in Palo Alto, announced the completion of its acquisition of DrupalWare, a well-known Drupal development agency. The 6.8 million dollar cash acquisition includes the DrupalWare website/brand, a portfolio of 164 active clients, and 6 Drupal specialists who will join WordSphere LLC’s senior DevOps team. DrupalWare’s clients include Pfizer, Tesla Motors, the City of New York, NY MTA, Columbia University, B&H Photo, and many other Fortune 500 companies.

WordSphere LLC is primarily focused as a WordPress website development company, mainly offering services in WordPress customization, modification, theming, advanced WordPress custom themes, custom plugins, buddy press customization, and e-commerce/WooCommerce. WordSphere LLC also offers services for Drupal, BigCommerce, and Shopify. They provide a variety of front-end and back-end development services utilizing more modern stacks like React, Node, Svelte, Typescript, ExpressJS, AngularJS, Vue.js, Next.js, PHP, OOP, Laravel, Codeigniter, Ruby, Python (Django) and many others.

https://wordsphere.com