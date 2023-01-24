Zeta Alpha integrates GPT with its semantic neural engine

Zeta Alpha, a neural search and discovery platform, announced they have integrated with OpenAI’s GPT with its semantic neural search engine, to provide more reliable and explainable AI generated answers to enterprise search queries. This capability gives workers the ability to leverage GPT to access knowledge hidden in troves of internal company data.

Generative AI models like GPT tend to ‘hallucinate,’ or give answers that seem plausible, but are not factually correct. This prevents organizations from adopting AI tools for enterprise search and knowledge management. The combination of Zeta Alpha’s intelligent neural search engine and advances in GPT-3 reduce this problem by applying natural language understanding. Other enhancements include:

InPars v2, a GPT-powered neural search model that enables fast tuning on synthetic in-domain data without the cost of creating terminology lists and taxonomies.

Zeta Alpha enables users to ask a question and get contextually relevant results, automatically saving text to a spreadsheet or note for further analysis, and mapping back to the location where the document is saved for future access.

Visualizing the information landscape in a semantic map and interpreting it with summaries by GPT can guide knowledge workers in the right direction to answer important strategic questions.

