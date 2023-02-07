Expert.ai, experts in artificial intelligence (AI) for language understanding and language operations, released new features for its Natural Language (NL) platform enhancing natural language processing (NLP) workflow support. Employing a hybrid approach that combines NL techniques – including machine learning and knowledge-based, symbolic AI – the platform leverages unstructured data, like text in documents, applications and tools, to enable organizations across vertical domains to create new business models and optimize processes.
- The new release enables the use of Kubernetes (K8s) to store core data on-premise, implement specific security measures or comply with specific regulatory requirements.
- The release allows integration of 3rd-party external knowledge sources including Unified Medical Language System (UMLS) like MeSH, ICD9 and ICD10 and specific resources like the ones provided by WAND Inc., a source for domain specific taxonomies.
- Developers can now interact with expert.ai APIs using visual documentation, making it easy for back-end implementation and client-side consumption. Development teams can now visualize and interact with the API resources using a familiar Swagger interface.
- Navigation of Knowledge Graphs (KGs): Resulting in customized navigation of knowledge models to identify the strength of related concepts and connections.