Expert.ai announces new features to hybrid natural language platform

Expert.ai, experts in artificial intelligence (AI) for language understanding and language operations, released new features for its Natural Language (NL) platform enhancing natural language processing (NLP) workflow support. Employing a hybrid approach that combines NL techniques – including machine learning and knowledge-based, symbolic AI – the platform leverages unstructured data, like text in documents, applications and tools, to enable organizations across vertical domains to create new business models and optimize processes.

The new release enables the use of Kubernetes (K8s) to store core data on-premise, implement specific security measures or comply with specific regulatory requirements.

The release allows integration of 3rd-party external knowledge sources including Unified Medical Language System (UMLS) like MeSH, ICD9 and ICD10 and specific resources like the ones provided by WAND Inc., a source for domain specific taxonomies.

Developers can now interact with expert.ai APIs using visual documentation, making it easy for back-end implementation and client-side consumption. Development teams can now visualize and interact with the API resources using a familiar Swagger interface.

Navigation of Knowledge Graphs (KGs): Resulting in customized navigation of knowledge models to identify the strength of related concepts and connections.

https://www.expert.ai