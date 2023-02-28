Quark releases Quark Publishing Platform NextGen v3.0

Quark Software, a global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, announced the newest release of Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen, its content automation platform designed to simplify the complexities associated with enterprise content lifecycle management from creation to consumption. QPP NextGen v3.0 takes self-service further with simplified role-based dashboards and now includes enhanced analytics capabilities to help enterprises understand how published content is being consumed. Additional features foster content team collaboration and productivity with the ability to publish personalized, compliance-controlled content across any digital output fast.

QPP NextGen’s automation capabilities support multiple use cases for to managing large, complex documents. Enterprises can create, manage and store structured, reusable content components with auto-generated XML metadata tags from Microsoft Word, collaborate across roles and departments to streamline reviews/approvals and eliminate duplicate efforts, and publish compliance-controlled content in multiple formats from a single source-of-truth CCMS (component content management system).

New features and benefits available in the newest release of QPP NextGen include: granular section-level analytics & visual intelligence, enriched UI team collaboration and workflow productivity enhancements, interoperability of structured authoring tools, version branching, and self-service content modeling.

