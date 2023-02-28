Contentstack announces Contentstack Launch

Contentstack, a composable digital experience provider, announced its new Contentstack Launch front-end hosting service offering. The new service extends Contentstack’s product suite, providing enterprise companies with a composable, automated, digital experience stack from the front-end to the back-end.

Contentstack Launch is engineered from the ground up to streamline development operations. For customers, it means reducing the friction and wait-states that commonly exist as digital experiences evolve from back-end code to front-end user experiences. Customers can:

Connect to Contentstack Marketplace apps and reduce technical debt with pre-built component libraries and workflows

Create staging and production environments on Contentstack’s lightning-fast Content Delivery Network (CDN) with just a few clicks and automatically trigger rebuilds

Build projects in virtually any common Javascript front-end framework, easily connect to and deploy code directly from a git repository

At the core of operations is the Contentstack CMS, a headless content management product. Contentstack adds to this its Contentstack Marketplace for rapid customization and platform extensibility, through 1-click integrations and its App SDK framework. Integrations and orchestration up and down the stack are made simple with clicks using Contentstack Automation Hub.

Contentstack Launch is available now to customers in the Contentstack Early Access technology program. General availability is scheduled for May 2023.

https://www.contentstack.com/