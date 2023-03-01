Gilbane Advisor 3-1-23 — Emergent properties in ML, RDF modeling

Emergent deception and emergent optimization

Emergent properties are in common in nature, and are often surprising. They are also found in machine learning. Jacob Steinhardt has a series of posts on emergence in machine learning worth checking out, but you can start with his most recent, and timely, piece. (17 min).

I’ve previously argued that machine learning systems often exhibit emergent capabilities, and that these capabilities could lead to unintended negative consequences. But how can we reason concretely about these consequences? … I’ll describe two specific emergent capabilities that I’m particularly worried about: deception (fooling human supervisors rather than doing the intended task), and optimization (choosing from a diverse space of actions based on their long-term consequences).

https://bounded-regret.ghost.io/emergent-deception-optimization/

Why I’m not excited about RDF-Star

Well, the title is a bit clickbaity. But Dean Allemang’s article illustrates an important point about RDF modeling in general. And if like me, you weren’t aware of RDF-Star, an added benefit is you’ll learn enough to consider how you might use it when the W3C standard becomes a recommendation. (10 min).

https://medium.com/@dallemang/why-im-not-excited-about-rdf-star-5f1993fd0ead

MadCap Software acquires IXIASOFT

Adds enterprise DITA CCMS to support content strategies for creating, translating, and delivering consistent, up-to-date content tailored to roles.

https://www.madcapsoftware.com ■ https://www.ixiasoft.com

Contentstack announces Contentstack Launch

Extends Contentstack’s product suite, providing a composable, automated, digital experience stack from the front-end to the back-end.

https://www.contentstack.com/

BetterCommerce adds headless CMS functionality to its commerce stack

The headless, composable CMS functionality joins existing modules in the commerce stack including PIM, eCommerce, OMS, Analytics and Engage.

https://www.bettercommerce.io

Wondershare releases EdrawMind 10.5

Features new collaborative mind mapping and brainstorming tools to design solutions collaboratively and respond to trends and changes.

https://www.edrawsoft.com/edrawmind/

