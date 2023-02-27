Wondershare releases EdrawMind 10.5

Wondershare launched EdrawMind V10.5.0, a collaborative mind mapping and brainstorming tool for project managers, product managers, students, teachers, decision-makers, writers, designers, marketers, and engineers. It also offers a new way for team collaboration, enabling users to innovate solutions collaboratively. EdrawMind V10.5.0 includes:

All-New Design: The simplified UI design to make it a familiar, functional, and aesthetically pleasing interface. It has rounded buttons and edges, a drag-and-drop feature, and toolbars and other elements are well placed.

New Outline Mode: That improves editing performance, supports custom settings for the background, adjusts the width of the content area, and provides rich, personalized configurations.

Personal template library: Allows users to save commonly used template files as personal templates and create files from the template library.

Third-party resource library: This V10.5 update accesses third-party resource library, including high-definition pictures from Pexels, massive vector icons from Iconfont, and 700+ emojis from Emoji.

EdrawMind also added functions such as Floating Theme Cascade, Style Follow, Style Reset, View Navigation, and Custom Watermark.

Wondershare EdrawMind is available on Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, and iOS. EdrawMind supports English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Russian. Pricing starts from US$39 semi-annually.

https://www.edrawsoft.com/edrawmind/