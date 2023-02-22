BetterCommerce adds headless CMS functionality to its commerce stack

BetterCommerce, a company in the headless and composable commerce space, has added headless content management system functionality to its commerce stack in an addition to its already existing modules: PIM, eCommerce, OMS, Analytics, and Engage. The new headless CMS will be an addition to the already existing drag-and-drop page builder which is a part of the eCommerce module.

With BetterCommerce already having PIM and ecommerce modules, CMS has strengthened the stack by making it an end-to-end solution suite and has made the platform more flexible and agile. Integrating CMS to eCommerce sites generally poses a challenge but now, with BetterCommerce having its own CMS has made the commerce stack more powerful complementing the ecommerce platform.

The architecture offers features such as Release and Version Management, Workflow Management, Unlimited fields and grouping of fields via components, Reusable components to create multiple pages, Preview feature on different devices, and easily usable Create/Edit and publish pages being the top ones. The CMS being headless in nature, has enabled content to be created and exposed via APIs to be consumed across any device.

