Opinion / Analysis

Why we’re leaving the cloud

The cloud has never been the solution for everyone, but after years of marketing by cloud platforms, VCs, analysts, and the media, that may come as a surprise to some. We have covered some of the cost and control challenges before (here, here, here, and here). David Heinemeier Hansson explains why the cloud is not the right fit for his company and other “medium-sized” organizations. (4 min).

https://world.hey.com/dhh/why-we-re-leaving-the-cloud-654b47e0

Ways to think about a metaverse

I hesitate to include anything about “metaverse” these days as there is little to recommend besides this, this, and this post where Benedict Evans provides his useful elevated analysis. (10 min).

https://www.ben-evans.com/benedictevans/2022/10/31/ways-to-think-about-a-metaverse

Pinecone launches hybrid search functionality

Keyword-aware semantic search solution enables advanced combination of semantic and keyword search results to businesses of all sizes.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/pinecone-launches-hybrid-search-functionality/

Access Innovations and Aptara partner to provide digital publishing solutions

Both Aptara and Access Innovations have extensive content experience, from structuring to conversion and metadata enrichment.

https://gilbane.com/2022/11/access-innovations-and-aptara-partner-to-provide-digital-publishing-solutions/

Contentful announces new capabilities to content platform

Includes their vision and the new Contentful Studio product, platform orchestration capabilities, and App Framework.

https://gilbane.com/2022/10/contentful-announces-new-capabilities-to-content-platform/

Smartling expands Neural Machine Translation Hub

The NMT Hub is built to solve language translation issues difficult for single-engine approaches, to help web developers and content managers.

https://gilbane.com/2022/11/smartling-expands-neural-machine-translation-hub/

Sonic Foundry launches Video Solutions

Incorporates many services offered under Sonic Foundry’s Mediasite Events brand with a variety of additional enterprise-facing services.

https://gilbane.com/2022/11/sonic-foundry-launches-video-solutions/

