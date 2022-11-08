Bloomreach joins the MACH Alliance

Bloomreach, a commerce experience cloud, announced it has joined the MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, technology ecosystems. Its inclusion in the MACH Alliance certifies that Bloomreach now meets the MACH standard of modern technology: Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless.

With solutions built specifically to enable digital commerce growth, Bloomreach has been recognized by customers for the control and revenue-optimization it offers to non-technical business users. Its products — Engagement, Discovery, and Content — empower users to personalize the entire customer journey with a business-oriented UI that offers access to relevant, real-time customer and product data. As a MACH certified company, Bloomreach is ensuring its solutions meet the needs of developers as well, offering the MACH agility that allows them to build a modern composable commerce environment that is both easy to integrate from a technical standpoint and maximized for value from a business standpoint.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/blog/2022/mach-alliance