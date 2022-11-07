Access Innovations and Aptara partner to provide digital publishing solutions

Access Innovations, Inc., provider of Data Harmony software solutions, announced a partnership with Aptara to provide intelligent publishing solutions to book and journal publishers. Serving as a digital publishing provider since 1988, Aptara is proficient in designing and developing custom content for Fortune 500 companies and other organizations from all industries. They create, enrich, and optimize content to ensure it can be reused and repurposed — future-proofing it for all known and as yet undiscovered outputs.

Both Aptara and Access Innovations have extensive content experience, from structuring to conversion and metadata enrichment. Having the depth of experience will provide the combined client base with a full range of services to help reduce expenses while creating the digital-first experience most publishers need to compete in today’s evolving publishing industry. With this partnership in place Aptara clients can expect to see smoothly integrated options for taxonomies, and other metadata enhancement offered as a regular production flow service. Access Innovations clients can utilize significant additional options in production and distribution options.

https://www.accessinn.com ■ https://www.aptaracorp.com