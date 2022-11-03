Sonic Foundry launches Video Solutions

Sonic Foundry, Inc., provider of video capture, management, and streaming solutions, announced the launch of Video Solutions, a new business unit that will provide comprehensive video services to enterprise and events customers. Video Solutions incorporates many of the services previously offered under Sonic Foundry’s Mediasite Events brand with a variety of additional enterprise-facing services. These include editing tools, video distribution solutions, integration into any video management platform, and concierge-quality service from dedicated project managers.

Enterprise video libraries have grown in both volume and variety, putting pressure on marketing and operations professionals who are managing video in ways they never expected. Video Solutions addresses these challenges by providing a streamlined, all-in-one source for video capture, management, and distribution solutions, as well as the support necessary to coordinate and execute a comprehensive video strategy.

If the goal is to achieve maximum impact with a new video initiative, Video Solutions project managers can help to design a customized distribution and engagement strategy to ensure that you and your audience get maximum value from the content you produce. If the goal is to improve operational efficiency, Video Solutions technicians can integrate workflows and capabilities into your existing technology stack and video tools.

https://sonicfoundry.com