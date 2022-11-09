Expert.ai enhances hybrid AI platform

Expert.ai updated its natural language (NL) platform. Combining machine learning (ML) and symbolic knowledge representation (Hybrid AI), the updated platform facilitates the design, development and deployment of language models, and accelerates production of enterprise applications, through accurate language understanding. Upgrades include:

Knowledge models fortified : Built in pre-trained rules-based models contain expanded industry, role and use-case concepts, and relationships to improve the accuracy of natural language (NL) projects. Other model enhancements include updated environmental, social, governance (ESG) classification and sentiment, and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) extraction.

New solutions for pharma & life science: Additional knowledge models support solutions for drug discovery, clinical trial insights, opinion leader identification, and scientific publication insight analysis. A new preclinical report analysis solution speeds up the quality control check process of reports prior to their submission to regulatory bodies.

AI-driven Robotic Process Automation (RPA): The NL, hybrid platform integrates with UiPath, Blue Prism and Automation Anywhere, expert.ai supercharges bots with NL capabilities by merging different AI techniques. This expands the scope of intelligent process automation across tasks.

Expanded deployment options: The expert.ai Platform now supports on-premise deployments of NL workflows for.

New operational monitoring dashboard: Delivers improved visibility to operational metrics associated with language operations (LangOps).

