Neo4j releases Neoj4 5 graph database

Neo4j announced the Neoj4 version 5 graph database is now available. with greater performance, scale, and ability to run Neo4j databases anywhere you want. Neo4j 5 includes updates to:

Query performance. Runtime optimizations by Neo4j engineers have made K-Hop queries faster. The Cypher clauses CONTAINS and ENDS WITH are widely used for filtering results by text properties. The new TEXT indexes implementation in Neo4j 5, based on trigrams, makes them much faster.

Sharding and Fabric. Since version 4, Neo4j has made it possible to read from your database shards as if they were a single graph, using Fabric. In Neo4j 5, you can instantaneously create a Fabric database using Cypher’s Composite database command. Fabric also comes in handy when you want to create queries that span across multiple databases to bust the silos that hide insights and hinder collaboration.

Autonomous Clustering in Neo4j 5 shifts the administrative burden from the operator to the software. All you have to do is declare how many primary or secondary copies you need and how you want those copies managed in the cluster, and your wish is Neo4j’s Cypher command.

https://neo4j.com/blog/announcing-neo4j-5-graph-database/