Optimizely launches digital experience platform on Azure

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, announced its content management, commerce, and personalization solutions are now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Optimizely DXP offers personalization features, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and benefitting from the scalability, reliability, performance, and security of Azure.

Optimizely DXP is an advanced Content Management System (CMS) offered in a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model, built on Microsoft .NET 5/6, and natively designed to run on Azure, enabling customers to take full advantage of Microsoft Azure for ease of use, reduced complexity, and cost-effective technology consumption. This launch allows customers to benefit from the latest release of Optimizely Content Management Version 12 and B2C Commerce Version 14, which is Optimizely’s first version built on ASP.NET Core. It also comes on the heels of the recent release of the .NET Upgrade Assistant to make it easier for customers to move to .NET 5/6.

https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/episerver.optimizely_customer-centric_digital_experience