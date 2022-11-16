This week we feature articles by Amber Case, and Jeff Jarvis.
Opinion / Analysis
Browsers reimagined
Browsers are the lens through which we see the web. And considering how much the content of the web has changed over the past few decades … it sometimes feels a little strange that the browser experience has remained more or less the same.
Amber Case has some suggestions for future browsers / versions. (13 min).
https://caseorganic.medium.com/browsers-reimagined-2b53caca1114
Hope for a Post-Musk Net. A federated future and suggestions for citizens and institutions
Jeff Jarvis is not leaving Twitter. But he is also now happily on Mastodon, rooting for Bluesky, a fan of protocols over platforms, and owning your own presence and content. Having your own website and using platforms for additional distribution, as I do, is the way to go if you can, but protocols can help everyone get back some control. (8 min).
https://medium.com/whither-news/hope-for-a-post-musk-net-f156d0cdf431
More Reading
- How to create B2B content that doesn’t suck. For one thing, stop explaining the basics to pros. Yes please. via Vera Smirnoff
- Looks interesting… Meet the Mac app that’s connecting knowledge like no other. via Geek Culture
- Building sustainable dbt project documentation via ${around_the_block}
Content technology news
Bloomreach joins the MACH Alliance
The MACH Alliance certifies that Bloomreach meets the MACH standard of being Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless.
https://gilbane.com/2022/11/bloomreach-joins-the-mach-alliance/
Optimizely launches digital experience platform on Azure
Their content management system (CMS), and commerce, and personalization solutions are now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
https://gilbane.com/2022/11/optimizely-launches-digital-experience-platform-on-azure/
Expert.ai enhances hybrid AI platform
New capabilities fortify knowledge models, deliver new solutions for Life Science, harness language understanding for intelligent automation.
https://gilbane.com/2022/11/expert-ai-enhances-hybrid-ai-platform/
Neo4j releases Neoj4 5 graph database
Neo4j 5 improves query performance, and eases Fabric database creation, autonomous clustering, and operations and administration.
https://gilbane.com/2022/11/neo4j-releases-neoj4-5-graph-database/
