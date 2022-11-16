Gilbane Advisor 11-16-22 — Future browsers, federated future

Opinion / Analysis

Browsers reimagined

Browsers are the lens through which we see the web. And considering how much the content of the web has changed over the past few decades … it sometimes feels a little strange that the browser experience has remained more or less the same.

Amber Case has some suggestions for future browsers / versions. (13 min).

https://caseorganic.medium.com/browsers-reimagined-2b53caca1114

Hope for a Post-Musk Net. A federated future and suggestions for citizens and institutions

Jeff Jarvis is not leaving Twitter. But he is also now happily on Mastodon, rooting for Bluesky, a fan of protocols over platforms, and owning your own presence and content. Having your own website and using platforms for additional distribution, as I do, is the way to go if you can, but protocols can help everyone get back some control. (8 min).

https://medium.com/whither-news/hope-for-a-post-musk-net-f156d0cdf431

More Reading

Bloomreach joins the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance certifies that Bloomreach meets the MACH standard of being Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless.

https://gilbane.com/2022/11/bloomreach-joins-the-mach-alliance/

Optimizely launches digital experience platform on Azure

Their content management system (CMS), and commerce, and personalization solutions are now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

https://gilbane.com/2022/11/optimizely-launches-digital-experience-platform-on-azure/

Expert.ai enhances hybrid AI platform

New capabilities fortify knowledge models, deliver new solutions for Life Science, harness language understanding for intelligent automation.

https://gilbane.com/2022/11/expert-ai-enhances-hybrid-ai-platform/

Neo4j releases Neoj4 5 graph database

Neo4j 5 improves query performance, and eases Fabric database creation, autonomous clustering, and operations and administration.

https://gilbane.com/2022/11/neo4j-releases-neoj4-5-graph-database/

