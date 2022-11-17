Acquia readies support for Drupal 10

Digital experience company Acquia announced it is set to support Drupal 10 when the open source community releases it on December 14. Acquia’s products ready for the newest version of the open source framework for building digital experience include: Acquia Code Studio and Cloud IDE developer tools, low-code Acquia Site Studio and Site Factory solutions for building and managing experiences, Acquia CMS and Acquia DAM for managing and publishing content, and Acquia Personalization for one-to-one experiences. Many customers are already beta testing Drupal 10 on Acquia Cloud Platform. They can also begin upgrading their sites on their Acquia Cloud Enterprise or Acquia Cloud Next development environments.

Acquia is the largest contributor to Drupal 10, and has contributed all updates required to make Acquia CMS compatible with Drupal 10 back to the Drupal community. After Drupal 10’s release, companies will have 11 months to update their applications from Drupal 9 to 10 to avoid potential unmaintained third-party dependencies. A timely upgrade reduces this risk, and allows their technical and marketing teams to take advantage of the innovative features that the open source community has contributed to Drupal 10.

https://acquia.com ■ https://www.drupal.org