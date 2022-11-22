Squirro partners with the Semantic Web Company

Squirro, an Augmented Intelligence solutions provider, announced a global partnership with knowledge graph provider the Semantic Web Company, creating a “Composite AI” proposition. The new Composite AI solution delivers Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and knowledge graph technology, and marries content with a user’s intent and context to intelligently augment decision-making.

ML creates and identifies signals but doesn’t take into account the representation of knowledge and reasoning behind it. The full picture – expanded queries and results – gives a greater understanding. The Semantic Web Company and Squirro partnership expands the scope and quality of AI applications by delivering that deeper understanding.

Squirro’s Insight Engine provides NLP and ML to classify the content on a sentence level according to the user’s intent. It provides a user-friendly interface and learns from the interaction what the user is looking for and the context of their search. This is aligned with the Semantic Web Company’s knowledge graph technology – known as PoolParty – which connects people and intent with data. This enriches content with domain knowledge and serves as a context engine. It contextualizes concepts from the content and links them to other meaningful concepts and contents to extend the search results.

https://squirro.com ■ http://www.poolparty.biz