Gilbane Advisor 9-7-22 — Knowledge portals, Stable Diffusion, AR glasses

Hello Reader:

This week we feature articles from Kurt Cagle, Simon Willison, and Jean-Louis Gassée.

Additional reading comes from Katariina Kari, and Daniel Tunkelang.

News comes from Apollo GraphQL & MongoDB, Umbraco, TransPerfect, and Joomla.

If you’ve missed any of the past 54 issues you can see them here; those, as well as all older issues can be found here.

Opinion / Analysis

From knowledge graphs to knowledge portals

Whether you’re contemplating, planning, implementing, or looking to better utilize either of these, you should read Kurt Cagle’s thought-provoking post. (7 min).

https://www.datasciencecentral.com/from-knowledge-graphs-to-knowledge-portals/

Stable Diffusion is a really big deal

Stable diffusion was released a couple of weeks ago and has generated a lot of excitement as an alternative to DALL·E and other image generation tools. The main reasons for the enthusiasm are that it is completely open source, you can run it on a PC, and you can run it on a cloud for just a few dollars a month without being technical. Simon Willison has more details. (5 min).

https://simonwillison.net/2022/Aug/29/stable-diffusion/

Apple AR glasses: a next big thing?

Apple Augmented Reality (AR) glasses are a good candidate to be Apple’s ‘next big thing’. But it doesn’t seem likely that we’ll learn much more about them at tomorrow’s Apple event. Jean-Louis Gassée is skeptical they’ll be coming anytime soon and explains why. (5 min).

https://mondaynote.com/apple-ar-glasses-a-next-big-thing-candidate-bfe2b3e9d32b

All Gilbane Advisor issues

More Reading…

Content technology news

Umbraco launches US data hosting option

The U.S. regional hosting option for improved performance and easier compliance with stringent data policies and privacy requirements.

https://gilbane.com/2022/09/umbraco-launches-us-data-hosting-option/

Apollo GraphQL & MongoDB create stack for app developers

MongoDB’s database paired with the GraphQL query language allows developers to work with the database in the language of their choice.

https://gilbane.com/2022/08/apollo-graphql-mongodb-create-stack-for-app-developers/

TransPerfect acquires Sterling Technology

Sterling’s VDR (virtual data room) solutions enable file sharing and content collaboration among all participants to increase productivity.

https://gilbane.com/2022/08/transperfect-acquires-sterling-technology/

Joomla 4.2 and 3.10.11 released

The new version of the CMS includes new and improved features for bloggers and authors, web designers, extension developers and web agencies.

https://gilbane.com/2022/08/joomla-4-2-and-3-10-11-released/

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is curated by Frank Gilbane for content technology, computing, and digital experience professionals. The focus is on strategic technologies. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.

Subscribe | Feed | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact