Apollo GraphQL & MongoDB create stack for app developers

Apollo GraphQL and MongoDB, Inc., announced a technology partnership that helps app developers build richer experiences faster, and reduce technical debt with a graph-native data layer. The partnership makes it easier for developers and teams to directly connect any supergraph powered by Apollo to a MongoDB Atlas database. Together, an Apollo supergraph and MongoDB Atlas create a composable and scalable GraphQL data layer. It provides developers with everything they need to efficiently use GraphQL:

A unified API, so app developers can rapidly create new experiences

A modular API layer, so each team can independently own their slice of the graph

A seamless, high-performance, flexible data layer that scales alongside API consumption

MongoDB’s flexible database paired with the GraphQL query language allows developers to work with the database in the language of their choice with a standardized spec that has large community adoption. With the nested document model, developers can model and query data intuitively without the complexity of mapping GraphQL to relational data and defining relationships across tables. When used with MongoDB Atlas’s multi-region and multi-cloud capabilities, an Apollo supergraph gives its developers a GraphQL layer to create end-user experiences for their apps and services.

https://www.apollographql.com ■ https://www.mongodb.com