TransPerfect acquires Sterling Technology

TransPerfect, provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that it has acquired UK-based Sterling Technology, a European provider of VDR (virtual data room) solutions for secure sharing of content, business process automation, and collaboration for high-stakes dealmaking. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sterling’s VDR solutions enable seamless file sharing and content collaboration among all participants, increasing productivity and accelerating deal timelines while delivering security and end-to-end support. The company has helped users from over 187 countries and 90 industries complete thousands of deals. With offices in seven major European financial centers, Sterling delivers service on the most critical transactions for the M&A, corporate development, real estate, capital markets, private capital, banking, and legal communities.

Sterling will continue to be led by CEO Geoff Keating, who, along with the rest of the company’s leadership, will join TransPerfect’s senior management team. Keating has served as CEO since 2008 and has led the company’s ascent to its position both before and after its separation from Sterling Financial Print.

https://www.transperfect.com ■ https://www.sterlingvdr.com