Joomla 4.2 and 3.10.11 released

The Joomla! project announced the release of Joomla 4.2 (now 4.2.2). The open-source web content management system (CMS) continues Joomla 4’s focus on accessible web design and brings new features. With Joomla 4.2.2, codenamed Uaminifu, we have new and improved features for bloggers and authors, web designers, extension developers and web agencies. What’s new in Joomla 4.22:

Keyboard Shortcuts for Accessibility

Multi-Factor Authentication (replaces Two-Factor Authentication)

Windows Hello support in WebAuthn

User-defined hide table columns

Allow typing in the media field

Indicate if the category is not published

Allow to disable session metadata tracking for guest users

Reduce the number of permission columns

Smart Search: Allow fuzzy word matching

Package filter in the Extensions: Manage page

There are also many feature improvements included.

Joomla 3.10 is released alongside Joomla 4 as the last minor release of Joomla 3. Joomla 3.10 will continue to be supported with security fixes until 17th August 2023. As it is now a year since the release of J4.0, you should be planning or in the process of migrating to the latest version of Joomla. We provide resources to help with the migration on the documentation site.

https://www.joomla.org