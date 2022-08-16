The Joomla! project announced the release of Joomla 4.2 (now 4.2.2). The open-source web content management system (CMS) continues Joomla 4’s focus on accessible web design and brings new features. With Joomla 4.2.2, codenamed Uaminifu, we have new and improved features for bloggers and authors, web designers, extension developers and web agencies. What’s new in Joomla 4.22:
- Keyboard Shortcuts for Accessibility
- Multi-Factor Authentication (replaces Two-Factor Authentication)
- Windows Hello support in WebAuthn
- User-defined hide table columns
- Allow typing in the media field
- Indicate if the category is not published
- Allow to disable session metadata tracking for guest users
- Reduce the number of permission columns
- Smart Search: Allow fuzzy word matching
- Package filter in the Extensions: Manage page
- There are also many feature improvements included.
Joomla 3.10 is released alongside Joomla 4 as the last minor release of Joomla 3. Joomla 3.10 will continue to be supported with security fixes until 17th August 2023. As it is now a year since the release of J4.0, you should be planning or in the process of migrating to the latest version of Joomla. We provide resources to help with the migration on the documentation site.