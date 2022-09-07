Brave integration deepens support for Unstoppable Domains

Brave announced that more than 2 million Unstoppable domains can now be used to display decentralized websites in Brave, a secure and privacy-centric browser that allows you to explore the Internet without being tracked. Through the Unstoppable Domains integration with Brave, creators can build decentralized content with a domain that they fully own and control – or explore the nearly 30,000 websites and counting that have been created using an Unstoppable domain. Brave integration goes beyond .crypto to include more top-level domains such as .nft, .x, .wallet, .bitcoin, .blockchain, and .dao.

Through the Brave integration with Unstoppable Domains, domains like Sandy.nft and Brad.crypto function just like normal Web2 addresses, but are hosted on the InterPlanetary File System (IFPS), a decentralized, peer-to-peer network. Brave offers a browser with native support for IPFS—meaning you don’t need to take any additional steps, or download any additional software, to access decentralized sites. Navigating to an IPFS URL is as simple as clicking a link. Native support for IPFS is a key piece of infrastructure for decentralized websites where both the domain and Web content are owned entirely by the user and distributed across a network of nodes.

https://brave.com/decentralized-websites/