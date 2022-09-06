Optimizely experimentation platform on Google Cloud Marketplace

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced its Web Experimentation and Full Stack solutions are now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, which makes it easy for Google Cloud customers to purchase both products. Optimizely’s experimentation solutions aim to remove the guesswork from delivering personalized, meaningful engagements through science-backed data to improve customer experience (CX) and drive business outcomes.

The launch comes six months after Optimizely announced it had entered a multi-year, strategic partnership with Google Cloud to deliver next-gen experimentation solutions and move its experimentation solutions to Google Cloud. As part of the ongoing partnership, Optimizely and Google Cloud will coordinate a joint go-to-market and sales execution strategy to seamlessly deliver scalable, end-to-end experimentation solutions to customers across the globe.

