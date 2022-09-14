Acquia adds new Channel Portals capabilities to Acquia DAM

Acquia announced new capabilities for Acquia DAM (previously Widen), Channel Portals. They allow businesses to easily create and share branded, secure, and up-to-date digital product catalogs with individual partners to accelerate sales and ensure products are accurately represented in the market.

In-store displays, sales conversations, email promotions, and websites all require current product content. Channel Portals makes it easier for a business user to filter down a product catalog to the information and assets each group needs to market and sell the products, and then share it in an portal. Channel Portals removes the need for ad hoc spreadsheet exports and zip files of images, videos, and PDFs.

Using Channel Portals, sales teams can access product details for training purposes or create a custom portal for each dealer and distributor channel, exclusively featuring their organization’s branding, including logo, font, and colors. Customers can embed Channel Portals into a webpage or share them via a link, made public or password-protected.

In addition, Acquia released task management for product enrichment, which extends Acquia DAM’s product information management (PIM) capabilities. Task management for product enrichment allows product managers to automatically delegate tasks for writers, marketers, and creatives as new products are added to the system.

https://acquia.com