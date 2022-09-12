Algolia acquires Search .io

Algolia, an API-First Search & Discovery Platform, announced the acquisition of Search.io, whose flagship product is Neuralsearch – a vector search engine that uses hashing technology on top of vectors to provide price performance at scale. Algolia will combine its keyword search and Search.io’s Neuralsearch into a single API-First Search and Discovery platform with a hybrid search engine, which comprises both keyword and semantic search in a single API.

The combination of Algolia (with its keyword search) and Search.io (with its vector-based semantic search), enables Algolia to more effectively surface the most accurate and relevant results for users, whether they use specific keywords or natural human expressions. Many companies claim to offer some form of semantic search, however, these companies may not offer the capabilities of keyword search and vector-based semantic search in a single API cost-effectively, or the ability to scale. In essence, Algolia provides users with the ability to search as they think. With Search.io, Algolia aims to empower business users with a better way to manage the automation of unique and engaging end user experiences.

https://www.algolia.com/about/news/algolia-disrupts-market-with-search-io-acquisition-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-search-and-discovery/