Progress updates developer tools

Progress announced the latest release of its developer tools portfolio, including Progress Telerik, Progress Kendo UI and Progress Telerik Test Studio. With today’s R3 2022 release, Progress introduced Progress ThemeBuilder Pro, enabling developers and designers to implement design systems more seamlessly in web applications, delivering a greater level of design consistency without manual coding work. The company also announced advanced capabilities for development frameworks including Blazor, .NET MAUI, Angular and React to help developers build consistent, high-quality and accessible UI.

Now available for Progress Telerik UI for Blazor, Progress Kendo UI for Angular and Progress KendoReact, ThemeBuilder Pro enables developers and designers to create their own design system in a visual interface, starting with Material, Bootstrap or Fluent design, and when done, implement this design system via their UI components, across web applications. They can make edits to themes in a visual UI without the need to go into the code.

The Telerik and Kendo UI R3 2022 release is available today.

https://www.telerik.com/support/whats-new