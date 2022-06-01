Access Innovations and SiteFusion ProConsult to deliver content management solutions

Access Innovations, Inc., provider of Data Harmony software solutions, announced a partnership with SiteFusion ProConsult LLC, the North American joint venture of SiteFusion GmbH and EBCONT proconsult GmbH. SiteFusion’s content management system for publishers can leverage the taxonomy management and semantic metadata enrichment capabilities of Data Harmony. Workflows can be configured to instantiate an automated metadata enrichment step to make the publications or content more findable and discoverable. In addition, publishers can analyze text content and complete entity identification (people, places, things, etc.), which is important to meet governance requirements.

https://www.accessinn.com ■ https://www.sitefusion.pro