MariaDB and MindsDB collaborate on machine learning

MariaDB Corporation and MindsDB, a provider of in-database machine learning tools, together announced a technology collaboration that makes machine learning predictions easy and accessible to cloud database users. By using MindsDB in SkySQL, MariaDB’s fully managed cloud database service, data science and data engineering teams can increase their organization’s predictive capabilities to plan for and address business issues. MariaDB database users will now be able to add machine learning based predictions directly into their datasets stored in SkySQL. This simplifies the task of analyzing and predicting future trends, putting machine learning capabilities into the hands of MariaDB users, no matter their role. The use cases for business predictions cut across every business function such as finance, sales, risk analysis, logistics, operations, and marketing.

https://mindsdb.com ■ https://mariadb.com/products/skysql/