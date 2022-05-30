SimInsights launches no-code XR authoring platform

SimInsights announced general availability (GA) of HyperSkill, a no-code 3D simulation software for Virtual and Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence powered training. HyperSkill was created to enable instructional designers and subject matter experts to author immersive, interactive and intelligent training content without having to learn programming or technical skills in machine learning and artificial intelligence. HyperSkill enables non-programmers to author VR/AR/AI-powered content, automatically optimize it and publish it across many devices and audiences and collect and visualize experience data for assessment and evaluation. HyperSkill has been used by customers in healthcare, manufacturing and education and has been developed with their close collaboration and feedback. HyperSkill includes:

No-code authoring: Faster and cheaper to author compared to programming with 3D game engines

Reusable repository: Growing public repository of XR-ready 3D assets, including virtual environments, virtual persons and virtual objects

AI-Powered: Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Computer Vision to simplify authoring, enhance experiences and unlock new use cases

Cross Platform: Author once, deliver everywhere, including emerging AR/VR headsets as well as web, desktop and mobile platforms.

Multiplayer: Enables synchronous learning scenarios, including collaborative and instructor-led training.

HyperSkill is a SaaS (Software as a Service) product available for a free trial.

https://siminsights.com/hyperskill/