Opinion / Analysis
Your markup is showing
“Markup is supposed to make content better. So why does it frequently make content worse?” Michael Andrews reminds us that even simple markup, such as Markdown, needs to be used carefully and comes with a cognitive cost. He also provides some all to familiar examples of markup mistakes that authors dread and publishers would prefer to avoid. (5 min)
https://storyneedle.com/your-markup-is-showing/
More Reading…
- Useful. Six scenarios and approaches… Data Mesh: Topologies and domain granularity via Towards Data Science (10 min)
- A how to… N-gram word clouds, chord diagrams, and packed bubble charts… Advanced visualisations for text data analysis via Towards Data Science (5 min)
- High level accessible summary of interesting recent paper in Nature (link included)… Qubit teleportation between non-neighbouring nodes in a quantum network via New York Times (6 min)
- Well-organized collection of all the news at Microsoft Build 2022 Book of News via Microsoft (36 min but with a handy TOC)
Content technology news
Ontotext gets growth funding to meet demand for graph technology
Ontotext will accelerate its international expansion and go-to-market operations, focusing on the US market.
https://gilbane.com/2022/05/ontotext-gets-growth-funding-to-meet-demand-for-graph-technology/
SimInsights launches no-code XR authoring platform
HyperSkill authoring with block-based coding 3D simulation software for virtual and augmented reality and AI powered training.
https://gilbane.com/2022/05/siminsights-launches-no-code-xr-authoring-platform/
Contentstack launches no-code Automation Hub
Automation Hub addresses the technical complexity and operational challenges that composable architectures can introduce.
https://gilbane.com/2022/05/contentstack-launches-no-code-automation-hub/
Deepnote data notebook comes out of beta
Deepnote is a new data science notebook for data teams to improve collaboration, modern data stack integration, and productivity.
https://gilbane.com/2022/05/deepnote-data-notebook-comes-out-of-beta/
Syncro Soft releases Oxygen Content Fusion version 5.0
The collaboration platform is designed to improve any documentation review process. New features include a new Search side-view, UI updates…
https://gilbane.com/2022/05/syncro-soft-releases-oxygen-content-fusion-version-5-0/
The Gilbane Advisor is curated by Frank Gilbane for content technology, computing, and digital experience professionals. The focus is on strategic technologies.
