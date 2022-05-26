Ontotext gets growth funding to meet demand for graph technology

Ontotext, an enterprise knowledge graph technology and semantic database engine provider, announced that Integral Venture Partners (Integral), a capital investment firm, announced this week that an Integral–led investment consortium has entered into a definitive agreement with our mother company Sirma Group Holding, to acquire Ontotext as a global supplier of a deep-tech enterprise software, operating in the graph databases space and the Artificial Intelligence market. The Integral-led international investment consortium also includes PortfoLion Capital Partners, the venture capital and private equity arm of OTP Bank, and Carpathian Partners, a specialized technology-focused investment platform based in London. The Consortium’s investment in excess of €30 million will be structured as a combination of a capital increase and a secondary share purchase. The transaction is not subject to any regulatory approvals and is expected to close by August 2022.

Supported by new capital, Ontotext will accelerate its international expansion and go-to-market operations, focusing on the US market. We will invest in further development of our vertical product stack — end-to-end solutions for specific industries starting with Life Sciences and Financial Services. Last but not least, we will further strengthen our position as global provider of knowledge graph technology.

https://www.ontotext.com