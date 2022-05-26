Syncro Soft releases Oxygen Content Fusion version 5.0

Version 5.0 of Oxygen Content Fusion is the latest release for the collaboration platform that is designed to improve any documentation review process. Some of the most interesting features added in the latest version include a new Search side-view that enables searches throughout all files in a task, various user interface improvements that offer Content Fusion a more modern look and feel, and the ability to mention other collaborators in review comments.

The embedded visual editor that is based upon Oxygen XML Web Author technology was updated to include the new features and improvements that were added in the recently released Web Author 24.1.0. Some of its most important additions include performance optimizations for the concurrent editing feature and a new Find/Replace tab that makes it possible to see all search results without needing to scroll through the document.

Also, it is now possible for technical writers to open files sent for review directly from Oxygen XML Editor/Author to make changes or to apply a transformation scenario on the DITA map. To this end, new actions were introduced in Oxygen XML Editor/Author that enable you to open task files or the context map specified for a task.

