Relationship extraction with co-reference added to Finch for Text

Finch Computing, developers of real-time natural language processing solution Finch for Text, announced that it has added relationship extraction and co-references to the product. Relationship extraction gives users an ability to decipher relationships between entities, and co-reference enables words like “her” or “him” or “the leader” appearing in text to be resolved to a specific, named entity.

Finch for Text can now find important relationships between entities such as: Acquired-by, Co-Investor-with, Competitor-with, Customer-of, Director-of, Educated-at, Employer-of, Founder-of, Invested-in, Organization-Location, Owner-of, Partner-of, Person-Location, Relative-of, and Subsidiary-of. For companies and people in particular, understanding these connections helps users perform faster, richer and deeper analysis.

Entity co-reference refers to the ability to resolve otherwise obscure references to an entity – like her, him, the company, the product – to a disambiguated entity. The value of this capability is that it helps users understand all mentions of an entity even if that mention isn’t by name. It improves salience scores because the product can better gauge how much an article is about a given entity. It also improves sentiment scores with more mentions to analyze, and the same is true for relationship extraction – there are more relationships discovered because there are more mentions linked to an entity.

https://finchcomputing.com/2022/05/19/finch-computing-adds-spanish-german-language-support-to-its-finch-for-text-product-2/