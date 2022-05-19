Komprise automates unstructured data iscovery with Smart Data Workflows

Komprise announced Komprise Smart Data Workflows, a systematic process to discover relevant file and object data across cloud, edge and on-premises datacenters and feed data in native format to AI and machine learning (ML) tools and data lakes.

Komprise has expanded Deep Analytics Actions to include copy and confine operations based on Deep Analytics queries, added the ability to execute external functions such as running natural language processing functions via API and expanded global tagging and search to support these workflows. Komprise Smart Data Workflows allow you to define and execute a process with as many of these steps needed in any sequence, including external functions at the edge, datacenter or cloud. Komprise Global File Index and Smart Data Workflows together reduce the time it takes to find, enrich and move the right unstructured data. Komprise Smart Data Workflows are relevant across many sectors. Here’s an example from the pharmaceutical industry.

https://www.komprise.com/komprise-automates-unstructured-data-discovery-with-smart-data-workflows/