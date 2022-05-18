Franz releases AllegroGraph 7.3

Franz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and supplier of Graph Database technology for Entity-Event Knowledge Graph Solutions, announced AllegroGraph 7.3, with enhanced GraphQL query capabilities for distributed Knowledge Graphs and Enterprise Data Fabrics. With AllegroGraph’s GraphQL APIs, developers can create performant and more complex data-driven applications. GraphQL’s capability to fetch the exact and specific data in a single request delivers flexibility to Knowledge Graph developers.

AllegroGraph’s GraphQL Support GraphQL is an open-source data query language for APIs and a runtime for fulfilling queries with data. It allows API clients to query data as a graph irrespective of how the data is stored, making it possible to loosely couple data sources with client applications. GraphQL provides a complete and understandable description of the data in the API, gives clients the power to ask for exactly what they need and nothing more, and makes it easier to evolve APIs over time. Using GraphQL APIs within AllegroGraph can lower integration costs and minimize redundancy in enterprise systems, while improving the value of data-driven applications. AllegroGraph 7.3 is immediately available directly from Franz Inc.

