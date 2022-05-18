This week we feature articles from Richard MacManus, and Chris Nielsen.
Additional reading comes from Alan Morrison, Mikkel Dengsøe, and Isaac Caswell & Ankur Bapna.
News comes from Google Translate, Acquia, Cloudflare, and Elastic Search.
Opinion / Analysis
Does the fediverse point to our social media future?
Well, perhaps. There is certainly much that is appealing about the open source, standards-based, decentralized approach to social and web publishing and it’s most popular app, Mastodon. Richard MacManus is cautiously optimistic and correctly judicious regarding the timeframe in his answer (6 min).
https://thenewstack.io/the-fediverse-points-to-our-social-media-future-post-musk/
I replaced my native iOS app with a cross-platform web app and no one noticed
Chris Nielsen was shocked that performance was not an issue when he built a web app version of his animation-heavy iOS app. He was also pleasantly surprised to find the web app caused fewer bugs than the native version. Web apps have caught up to native apps in many/most ways, so if you are still maintaining three code bases you should take another look as Nielsen did (8 min).
https://javascript.plainenglish.io/i-replaced-my-native-ios-app-with-a-cross-platform-web-app-and-no-one-noticed-1653901ce244
More Reading…
- What is the relation between Semantic Web and AI? Not new, but a fantastic answer (h/t @kurt_cagle) via Alan Morrison
- More details on the Google Translate news referenced below… Unlocking zero-resource machine translation to support new languages in google translate via Google AI Blog
- Short and helpful… Data team structure: embedded or centralised? via Mikkel Dengsøe
Content technology news
Google Translate learns 24 new languages
These are the first languages we’ve added using Zero-Shot Machine Translation, where a machine learning model only sees monolingual text.
https://gilbane.com/2022/05/google-translate-learns-24-new-languages/
Cloudflare and open source community to create new API standards
Developers will be able to write and run code and easily transfer it–between Cloudflare Workers, Deno, and Node.js seamlessly.
https://gilbane.com/2022/05/cloudflare-and-open-source-community-to-create-new-api-standards/
Acquia expands FedRAMP Authority to Operate
Adds Acquia Site Studio, the latest versions of Acquia Search with Solr 7 and Acquia Platform Email capabilities to the FedRAMP boundary.
https://gilbane.com/2022/05/acquia-expands-fedramp-authority-to-operate/
Elastic updates Elastic search platform
Enhanced capabilities include support for Elasticsearch query syntax, prebuilt Enterprise Search tools, out-of-the-box tuning and analytics tools…
https://gilbane.com/2022/05/elastic-updates-elastic-search-platform/
