Gilbane Advisor 5-18-22 — fediverse, web apps, languages

This week we feature articles from Richard MacManus, and Chris Nielsen.

Additional reading comes from Alan Morrison, Mikkel Dengsøe, and Isaac Caswell & Ankur Bapna.

News comes from Google Translate, Acquia, Cloudflare, and Elastic Search.

Opinion / Analysis

Does the fediverse point to our social media future?

Well, perhaps. There is certainly much that is appealing about the open source, standards-based, decentralized approach to social and web publishing and it’s most popular app, Mastodon. Richard MacManus is cautiously optimistic and correctly judicious regarding the timeframe in his answer (6 min).

https://thenewstack.io/the-fediverse-points-to-our-social-media-future-post-musk/

I replaced my native iOS app with a cross-platform web app and no one noticed

Chris Nielsen was shocked that performance was not an issue when he built a web app version of his animation-heavy iOS app. He was also pleasantly surprised to find the web app caused fewer bugs than the native version. Web apps have caught up to native apps in many/most ways, so if you are still maintaining three code bases you should take another look as Nielsen did (8 min).

https://javascript.plainenglish.io/i-replaced-my-native-ios-app-with-a-cross-platform-web-app-and-no-one-noticed-1653901ce244

All Gilbane Advisor issues

More Reading…

Content technology news

Google Translate learns 24 new languages

These are the first languages we’ve added using Zero-Shot Machine Translation, where a machine learning model only sees monolingual text.

https://gilbane.com/2022/05/google-translate-learns-24-new-languages/

Cloudflare and open source community to create new API standards

Developers will be able to write and run code and easily transfer it–between Cloudflare Workers, Deno, and Node.js seamlessly.

https://gilbane.com/2022/05/cloudflare-and-open-source-community-to-create-new-api-standards/

Acquia expands FedRAMP Authority to Operate

Adds Acquia Site Studio, the latest versions of Acquia Search with Solr 7 and Acquia Platform Email capabilities to the FedRAMP boundary.

https://gilbane.com/2022/05/acquia-expands-fedramp-authority-to-operate/

Enhanced capabilities include support for Elasticsearch query syntax, prebuilt Enterprise Search tools, out-of-the-box tuning and analytics tools…

https://gilbane.com/2022/05/elastic-updates-elastic-search-platform/

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is curated by Frank Gilbane for content technology, computing, and digital experience professionals. The focus is on strategic technologies. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.

Subscribe | Feed | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact