Cloudflare and open source community to create new API standards

Cloudflare, Inc. announced that it is collaborating with Deno and individual core contributors of the Node.js open source project, bringing together three of the largest JavaScript environments, to give developers flexibility and choice while creating the standards of the future of edge computing. By collaborating around a common set of standards, the effort will aim to ensure code developed in one environment will work in another.

The Web-interoperable Runtimes Community Group (or “WinterCG”) is working with organizations including NearForm and Vercel to ensure that developers’ voices were heard in the creation of a new community group working within existing standards bodies. The API Standards allow developers to:

Use the best tool or framework for the job: It will be easier to leverage tools and integrations from the community across runtimes, allowing developers to use the best tool for the job.

Have a uniform approach to writing server side code: By removing platform specific nuances and the need to learn different platforms and focusing on functionality it’s easier for developers to ship better code.

Move applications as technology needs change: As application needs evolve and change over time there is no need for massive re-writes and adding or switching vendors.

https://blog.cloudflare.com/introducing-the-wintercg/