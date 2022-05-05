Apple, Google and Microsoft commit to expanded support for FIDO standard

Apple, Google and Microsoft announced plans to expand support for a common passwordless sign-in standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium. The expanded capabilities will give websites and apps the ability to offer an end-to-end passwordless option. Users will sign in through the same action that they take multiple times each day to unlock their devices, such as a simple verification of their fingerprint or face, or a device PIN. This will be more secure when compared to passwords and multi-factor technologies such as one-time passcodes sent over SMS.

The platforms already support the FIDO Alliance standard, but previous implementations require users to sign in to each website or app with each device before using passwordless functionality. Today’s announcement extends these platform implementations to:

Allow users to automatically access their FIDO sign-in credentials (referred to by some as a “passkey”) on many of their devices, even new ones, without having to re-enroll every account. Enable users to use FIDO authentication on their mobile device to sign in to an app or website on a nearby device, regardless of the OS platform or browser they are running.

https://fidoalliance.org/apple-google-and-microsoft-commit-to-expanded-support-for-fido-standard-to-accelerate-availability-of-passwordless-sign-ins/