Sinequa Search Cloud available through Azure Marketplace

Sinequa, a Search Cloud provider, strengthened its integration with Microsoft by enabling its customers to easily procure Sinequa’s Search Cloud platform directly from the Azure Marketplace using private offers. Sinequa is now available on the Azure Marketplace for all Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) customers. With this new private offer, customers can now fulfill license subscriptions for Sinequa under their existing MACC, allowing them to decrement pre-committed Azure spend. Sinequa license and Sinequa workloads on Azure will be counted 100 percent toward the MACC.

Sinequa and Microsoft customers can benefit from co-sell engagements to bring Search Cloud solutions to their Azure tenant. Sinequa also works with Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program to deliver world-class search to Global 2000 customers.

Sinequa’s Search Cloud Platform, optimized for Azure, is an enterprise search platform that enables innovative organizations to ingest enterprise data sources, transform that data into searchable information, and obtain precise insights to natural language queries.

https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/sinequa.sinequa_macc_enabled