TeamViewer and SAP to digitalize warehouse operations with augmented reality

TeamViewer, a global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced the integration of its enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) platform, Frontline, with the SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) application. With TeamViewer Frontline Augmented Reality, an SAP endorsed app from TeamViewer and part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio, customers can further enhance their logistics processes in SAP EWM and empower their workforce with AR-based vision picking that helps to increase productivity and create more efficient processes across their entire warehouse and logistics operations.

The integration with Frontline and SAP EWM enables businesses to directly connect warehouse and logistics workers in real-time with the critical data and information they need to perform their tasks. The AR-based workflows provide step-by-step instructions to workers on smart glasses and wearable devices that enable them to work hands-free, improving pick rates by an average of 10-15 percent and dropping error rates close to zero. At the same time, new data insights are passed back into the SAP EWM application right at the point of work to enable continual process validation and optimization that can drive significant cost savings.

https://www.teamviewer.com/en-us/company/press/teamviewer-and-sap-join-forces-to-digitalize-warehouse-operations-with-augmented-reality/