Acquia expands FedRAMP Authority to Operate

Acquia, the digital experience company, announced it has expanded its Authority to Operate (ATO) under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) managed by the U.S. General Services Administration. The expansion boosts Acquia’s status as a provider of cloud services for creating and deploying digital experiences based on Drupal to meet the U.S. government’s requirements for security and protection of federal information.

Since 2016, FedRAMP certification has applied to federal customers using Acquia Cloud Platform for hosting and managing Drupal applications and Site Factory for multi-site management. The company has now added Acquia Site Studio, along with the latest versions of Acquia Search with Solr 7 and Acquia Platform Email capabilities to the FedRAMP boundary. FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that takes a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The FedRAMP framework adheres to the requirements of federal, state, and local government as well as highly regulated industries such as financial services and life sciences that demand strict security protocols for their IT properties.

Acquia’s information security program helps to ensure customers operate in a cloud environment that complies with a wide array of industry standards and regulations, including ISO 27001, HIPAA, SSAE16/SOC 1/ISAE-3402, SOC 2, and PCI-DSS.

https://www.acquia.com/why-acquia/industries/government