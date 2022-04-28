Searchable.ai announces Constellation

Searchable.ai announced Constellation, their unified data platform that brings together all the data and information that knowledge workers and teams need in one place. While Searchable.ai initially focused on unifying data and information from files, such as those created with Microsoft Office and Google Workspace apps, as well as PDFs, Constellation makes it possible to unify user-inputted SaaS data. Structured information from Jira tickets and Trello cards, for example, as well as conversations in apps like Slack, can now be searchable and shareable. Additionally, Constellation’s Live Sync technology means data is constantly being updated and refreshed, so users always have access to the latest information.

Constellation supports an unlimited amount of data and is engineered with enterprise-grade security. Eventually, Searchable.ai will enable developers to access the Constellation framework for their own apps and services, including corporations who may want to ingest this data into their own repositories.

For now, Searchable.ai will leverage Constellation to extend its end-user capabilities beyond search. The company will soon be releasing Collections, a way for users to assemble groups of files, email, and cloud data in a central space where others can add, find, and access what they need for their work.

https://www.searchable.ai/post/announcing-constellation