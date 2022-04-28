Microsoft announces updates to Microsoft 365

From the Microsoft 365 blog…

This month, we’re adding features across Microsoft 365 to improve accessibility, support flexible workstyles, streamline routine tasks, and offer more ways to make your voice heard. We’re also launching new capabilities in Windows 11 and Windows 365 to help make hybrid work easier.

Notification overload can be disruptive, especially for employees with conditions like autism and ADHD. We’ve been working to cut down the noise by providing more ways to customize which notifications Microsoft Teams shows you and when, and added capabilities to improve reading and writing like text prediction options, voice control tools, and accessible authoring features.

The To Do Windows app now supports smart recognition of due dates, reminders, and repeat information from the task title, and you can simply use natural language.

With Windows 365, employees can stream their entire Windows experience from the Microsoft Cloud, and we have started adding support for multiple work and personal accounts on Microsoft 365 web apps in the same browser, enabling you to switch between the accounts with a single click.

New capabilities like automatic framing, voice clarity, background blur, and eye contact create more natural hybrid meeting experiences. Live captions provide a more inclusive hybrid work environment for the deaf or hard-of-hearing communities, and language learners.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/blog/2022/04/28/from-intelligent-tools-built-on-inclusivity-to-the-latest-in-windowsheres-whats-new-in-microsoft-365/