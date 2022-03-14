Wrike announces Cloud Content Connector for DAM

Wrike, a work management platform, now part of Citrix, announced the new Cloud Content Connector, which integrates digital asset management (DAM) systems with Wrike, allowing teams to create a single, seamless workflow, from asset creation to publishing.

Cloud Content Connector is a universal API that enables Wrike to integrate with any DAM system of a customer’s choice. Once connected, a two-way sync is enabled so teams can manage work in their DAM solution and Wrike simultaneously. Wrike’s Cloud Content Connector is DAM-agnostic and allows teams to integrate with multiple solutions/DAM platforms. Customers can power their creative process in a single place, and can access the most up-to-date versions in any stage of production. By eliminating app toggling and version control issues, teams can focus more on creativity and getting campaigns to market faster.

Wrike’s DAM partners includes MediaValet, Bynder, and Tenovos. Additionally, Wrike launched its integration with ShareFile, available through Cloud Content Connector. ShareFile is a secure file sharing and transfer service for businesses. With this new integration, Wrike is streamlining content-based workflows like RFPs and M&As by putting them in a dynamic work structure.

https://www.wrike.com/